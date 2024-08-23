Role of media as the fourth pillar cannot be ignored: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized on Friday that while India has embraced parliamentary democracy to reinforce democratic foundations, each branch of government—judiciary, executive, and legislature—has its own boundaries. He noted, “However, the role of the media as the fourth pillar cannot be ignored.”

Speaking at the inauguration of a private channel in Ghaziabad, the Chief Minister emphasized, “The media plays a vital role in accurately informing the public, providing reliable information, spearheading significant initiatives when needed, and addressing issues through detailed reporting. This critical role has been evident throughout India’s history, even after independence.”

Yogi Adityanath highlighted India’s status as the world’s largest democracy, often called the mother of democracy. He remarked, “Throughout history and mythology, there are numerous examples where the ruling power of the time made decisions by prioritizing public sentiment. When the government advances with the public as its highest priority, its decisions become popular, universally accepted, and widely endorsed.”

Advertisement

CM Yogi emphasized the need to adapt and evolve with the times. He noted that the media must cater to the needs of society, including youth, common households, and farmers, by providing information tailored to their preferences.

He reminisced that people relied on radio and newspapers to follow national and global events. “With the emergence of numerous media channels and platforms, including social media, the landscape of information dissemination has rapidly changed,” he said.

He observed that digital and social media platforms have had a significant influence on recent elections. Looking ahead to the next few years, print and visual media may play a more secondary role, while digital media could become increasingly impactful. As such, the launch of this new channel aims to integrate these evolving dynamics.

CM Yogi expressed confidence that this media organization, with its commitment to unbiased reporting, will effectively deliver news that reflects India’s values and become a trusted pillar of the media landscape, achieving its goals and earning the trust of the public.

Earlier Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ghaziabad on Friday to take stock of the preparations for the by-election to be held on the Sadar seat of the Assembly. While holding a review meeting with the officials and workers of the organization at Hindi Bhawan in Lohianagar, he learned the micro plan of the preparations from the coordinators and presidents of all the cells.

He said that to ensure that no voter is deprived of voting, he should go door to door and contact the voters. Be informed about the beneficial schemes offered by the government. The stronger the organization, the more certain will be the victory. Traders registered in GST should be linked to MSMEs. Be informed about merchant insurance. The Chief Minister took information about the preparations from each official.