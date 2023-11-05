Rohini bus accident unfortunate: Delhi Transport Dept

The Delhi Transport Department has termed the Rohini bus accident, in which one person lost his life, as “unfortunate”, saying that it resolutely stands with the grieving family.

In a statement, the Delhi Transport Department said: “It’s unfortunate to know that such an incident happened. The Delhi Government is resolutely standing with the grieving family.”

The driver suddenly became unconscious and lost his control over the Bus and hit the left side parked vehicles on the road, it said.

“The PCR was called by the conductor and helped the police to take the injured persons to the hospital for medical treatment,” the statement said.

“Senior officers visited the accident spot and also visited Dr. B R Ambedkar Hospital to inquire about the injured persons,” it said.

“As far as malfunction of machines is concerned, the Delhi Government has its set of standard procedures to ensure safe and hassle free travel in the city,” the statement added.

One person was killed and another was injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit them in Delhi’s Rohini area on Saturday, police said.

The injured person is undergoing treatment. The accident occurred near Mother Divine School in Rohini.

Initial inquiries revealed that the driver of the DTC bus lost control of the bus and hit a car and some two-wheelers, police added.

The bus driver has been taken into custody. Accordingly, necessary legal action is being taken in the matter, the police said.