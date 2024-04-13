RJD manifesto for LS polls: 1 cr jobs, Rs 1 lakh to poor women every year

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, making a slew of promises including special state status to Bihar and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The manifesto titled ‘Parivartan Patra’ also promises Rs one lakh per year to women from poor families, discontinuation of Agniveer scheme and gas cylinders for Rs 500 if voted to power at the Centre.

The ‘Parivartan Patra’ highlighting 24 promises was released by former Deputy chief minister of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in the presence of senior party leaders at the party office in Patna.

In its manifesto, the RJD said, “One crore government jobs will be given. Thirty lakh posts are vacant and 70 lakh posts will be created. The recruitment process for 30 lakh jobs will start from this 15th August.”

For women, the RJD said, “Women from poor families will be given assistance of Rs one lakh per year. This will be started from this Raksha Bandhan festival”.

“Old Pension Scheme will be started. The BJP government had stopped this pension scheme. Ten crore people will benefit from this,” the party said.

The RJD said it would give special state status to Bihar besides five new airports in the state.

Among other major promises made in the manifesto include to discontinue the Agniveer scheme and 200 units of free electricity.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, the former Deputy chief minister while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “I have been talking about jobs, inflation, poverty and unemployment for a long time but the Prime Minister does not take notice of public issues.”

“What did he give to Bihar in 10 years ? He talks about other things to divert attention from the main issues. The people of Bihar are very intelligent,” he said.