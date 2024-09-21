Rijiju stresses on restoring peace in Manipur

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday emphasised on restoring peace in the strife-torn state of Manipur through dialogue.

“It is necessary to bring peace in Manipur. Both communities must come together… There should be dialogue,” he said on the sidelines of the North Eastern Students’ Festival 2024 here after being asked about the situation in the northeastern state.

Notably, hundreds of people lost their lives while thousands of others were forced to take refuge in the relief camps following ethnic clashes erupting in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been facing criticism from the Opposition parties for not visiting the northeastern state. They have been accusing the BJP-led government in the state as well as the Centre of failing to resolve the issue.

Earlier this month, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Modi over the situation in Manipur and said his abject failure in the strife-torn state was unforgivable.

He also demanded the dismissal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the ongoing violence.

In July 2023, an Opposition MPs’ delegation from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had visited Manipur.

Talking about the Students Festival, Rijiju, who represents the Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency, said, “It is a big event, the theme of the Northeast Students’ Festival is Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.”

Pointing out the work done under the leadership of the Prime Minister for the Northeastern Region, he said, “A lot has changed in the last 10 years. The work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people of Northeast, people are aware of this, still, we will have to take it vigorously.”

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Rijiju wrote, “The incredible energy and talent showcased here today reaffirm my belief that students are the promising future of the Northeast. Their passion and dedication will not only drive the progress of this vibrant region but will also contribute immensely to the growth and development of our entire nation.”