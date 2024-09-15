Right decision even if it’s coming late: Delhi Congress on Kejriwal’s resignation

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal has taken the right decision to resign as Delhi chief minister but added it should have come five months ago.

Yadav, however, wondered why he would wait for two days to resign.

“Arvind Kejriwal took the right decision even if it’s coming late. But even in this, it is beyond understanding why he is waiting for two days. What will change in two days? (We) would have been happier if he had taken this step 5 months before when Delhi people were facing so many problems…,” Yadav said.

His remarks came shortly after Kejriwal announced his decision to resign as Delhi CM in the next two days.

Addressing party leaders and supporters at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi, Kejriwal said he will go to the people’s court to prove his honesty and demanded early assembly elections in the national capital.

“I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict… I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people…,” Kejriwal said while addressing party leaders and supporters in Delhi.

The Delhi CM also demanded elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly, which are scheduled to be held around February next year, to be held in November along with Maharashtra.

“The elections are supposed to be held in February. I demand elections be held in November with Maharashtra elections…, he said.

Kejriwal also informed that a new CM will be picked in two-three days after a meeting of MLAs.

“Till elections are held, someone else from the party will be the chief minister. In the next 2-3 days, a meeting of the MLAs will be held, where the next CM will be elected,” he added.

Earlier this week, the AAP leader, who is accused in the alleged liquor policy scam, was granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court.

As per the conditions of his bail, Kejriwal was barred from entering the chief minister’s office or signing any file without the consent of the Lt Governor.