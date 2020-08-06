In a recent development in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday has named actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others in connection with the suicide of the actor.

Interestingly, the case has been given to the agency’s elite special investigation team which has been going after fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya and the AgustaWestland chopper deal, NDTV reported.

It further said Rhea Chakraborty and the others have been charged for alleged abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

The case pertains to the complaint filed by the demised actor’s father KK Singh in Bihar’s Patna alleging the involvement of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s involvement in the case.

Yesterday, the Bihar Police’s case was handed over to the CBI following a growing demand from politicians and the actor’s family.

Last week, the Bihar Police had launched a parallel probe after KK Singh had filed the complaint accusing Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the suicide, mentally harassing his son and also accusing her of transferring Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account.

The Bihar Police team had gone to Mumbai on July 27 after Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh filed a complaint on July 25 at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, against Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

However, Bihar Police IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who has been tasked with heading the probe in the case, is still in quarantine in Mumbai and is yet to return.

The Bihar Police has claimed the Mumbai Police of “forcibly” quarantining its officer.

Initially, the case was with the Mumbai Police which has declared it to be a case of suicide and at a point, it investigated the ‘nepotism’ theory by rounding-up various Bollywood personalities.

But now, with the entry of CBI, there are three agencies involved in the case – Mumbai Police, CBI and ED.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the alleged Rs 15 crore misappropriation of money angle in the case. In this regards, it has summoned Rhea Chakraborty for questioning.

The young actor, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the police have been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Rejecting any foul play, the final post-mortem report had stated that Sushant died of asphyxia as a result of hanging.