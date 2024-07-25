CBI intercepts German national of Indian origin with 6kg of cocaine

The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have intercepted a German national of Indian origin with a consignment of approximately six kilograms of cocaine at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, sources said on Thursday.

The action by the central probe agency came on the basis of a reliable input which said that the alleged person was travelling on a flight from Doha to New Delhi.

It is said that the federal probe agency got the inputs from an international agency in this regard, the sources added.

The consignment of the narcotic substance was concealed in capsules hidden inside two soft toys, the sources added, further informing that there were 270 capsules of suspected cocaine.

Accordingly, the alleged person has been detained as per due procedure, and further investigation is underway in the matter.

On Tuesday, based on specific intelligence, Delhi Customs at the IGI had seized 742 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 11.13 crore from a passenger who arrived from Tanzania.

He was arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985. A probe is underway in the matter.