Revolt within BJP, claims Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that leaders of BJP have revolted within the party after the Lok Sabha poll debacle and several of them were ready to join the PDA alliance.

Writing a long post in the social media , SP President said ,” BJP’s negative politics which exploits the common people and breaks the society has no answer to the positive politics of PDA. That is why there is panic among BJP’s people. PDA itself is causing stampede inside and outside BJP. The so-called allies of BJP either want to come out of BJP on some pretext or want to show ideological distance. Someone is using the letter as a medium, someone is using his angry statement and some internal public representative is using such a video.”

He further said ” the concern of the BJP camp is not only about losing the 2027 elections in UP, but about losing every future election.”

SP President said PDA is a renaissance, name of a new socio-economic consciousness that has come among today’s conscious public is ‘PDA’.

” PDA is a proclamation of a new future of social integrity on the backdrop of the present.” he added .

Meanwhile , Akhilesh Yadav has taunted the BJP over announcing June 25 to be celebrated in the country as ‘ Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas ” saying similarly January 30 should be celebrated as a joint day of ‘Bapu Hatya Diwas’ and ‘Loktantra Hatya Diwas ’ because on this day BJP had rigged the mayor elections in Chandigarh.

In a post in the social media on late Friday night, Akhilesh Yadav said ,” BJP should tell which date should be chosen for the many dark days of BJP rule?