Revanth Reddy takes oath as new Telangana CM, Bhatti Vikramarka his deputy

Revanth Reddy has become the 2nd chief minister of Telangana, India’s youngest state. Reddy took oath today in a glittering ceremony in Hyderabad. Bhatti Vikramarka sworn-in as his deputy.

The swearing-in ceremony of Reddy as new Telangana CM was attended by Sonia Gandhi, her MP son Rahul and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The other MLAs, who took oath as ministers included, Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy C Damodar Rajanarasimha Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Duddila Sridhar Babu Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Poonam Prabhakar Konda Surekha D Anasuya Seethakka Tummala Nageswara Rao Jupally Krishna Rao Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

#WATCH | Congress leader Revanth Reddy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana at Hyderabad’s LB stadium; Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers him the oath of office. pic.twitter.com/TBtZRE0YQD — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Revanth Reddy, on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

“Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.