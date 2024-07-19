KTR slams Revanth Reddy for hype over loan waiver

BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday slammed Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for celebrating loan waivers, claiming that it was more hype than substance.

He wondered why the Congress was celebrating even when a large number of eligible beneficiaries were worried and uncertain whether their loans will be waived under the state government’s scheme.

The Congress plans to hold a public rally at the end of this month to thank Rahul Gandhi who had announced the waiver scheme under the Warangal Declaration for farmers as a part of its election promise.

Advertisement

After chief minister A Revanth Reddy asked people to celebrate the announcement of loan waiver the BRS working president today took to social media platform ‘X’ and wrote “Charana Kodi barana masala” insinuating there were a lot more spices than chicken. He further claimed that due to the preconditions a lot many people got left out of the scheme which benefited only a few.

Rao claimed only a few people benefited out of the debt ridden 40 lakhs. According to Rao the conditions that were applied to the scheme have actually sounded the death knell of loan waiver. Instead of providing relief the waiver scheme caused more sorrow to the people, said the former minister.

He also sought to remind the government of the inordinate delay in disbursing the funds for the farmers’ incentive scheme Rythu Bharosa. Even though it is July the government is yet to disburse the funds that were slated for release in June. Again, the government would also have to provide Rs15,000 to tenant farmers and Rs 12,000 farm labourers under the same scheme, he reminded.

The chief minister announced that a huge public meeting called krutagnyatha sabha at Warangal will be held to thank the Leader of the Opposition for the waiver scheme. The waiver scheme was part of the Warangal declaration of Gandhi who had made a set of pre poll promises from a public rally at Warangal in 2022. Gandhi will be invited to the rally where farmers across the state will primarily participate.