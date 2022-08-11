‘Revadi culture’:  PM targeting welfare services, says AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating an atmosphere against free government welfare services by terming them as ‘revadi culture’ (freebies to get votes).

Addressing a press conference, party’s chief spokesperson, Malvinder Singh Kang, said the AAP has ushered a new political era to uplift the standard of living of common man rather than giving favours to a few corporate families in the country.

Kang said while the country is celebrating 75th year of independence, rather than providing free education and better health facilities free of cost, Modi is creating an atmosphere against free government welfare services offered by the political parties including AAP by terming them as ‘revadi culture’.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is unnerved by the clean and pro-people governance of AAP party led by Arvind Kejriwal and it has exposed their double standards as well.

“Before the Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP had launched its manifesto ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra 2022’ and the Modi Government promised to give free good education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity to every household and offer an unemployment allowance to youths. Are these not ‘rewadi’ or ‘freebies’. The BJP is baffled by the rapidly growing popularity of AAP in the country and is therefore issuing baseless statements,” Kang said.

He further said nine developed countries, including Canada and the USA, provide free health services and education to their children, why children of India are deprived of it. The AAP is working for the welfare of common people while BJP and Congress have been working for their corporate friends, the AAP leader added.

“Now, people of the country must decide whether they want a family run party (Congress), corporate-friendly party (BJP) or AAP which is working dedicatedly to protect the rights of 137 crore people of the country,” he said.