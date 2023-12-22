Returnee from Sweden tests COVID-19 positive in Assam

A 28-year-old woman, who returned to Assam from Sweden, is tested positive for COVID-19 on December 21. This has raised concern in the state as it’s uncertain whether the infection is linked to the new JN.1 subvariant of the Omicron strain.

The confirmation of the woman’s Covid positive status came from an RT-PCR test at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), confirmed by Dr. Abhijit Sarma, the GMCH superintendent.

Emphasising that there was no evidence linking this case to the JN.1 subvariant as yet, Dr. Sarma called for calm. He highlighted high vaccination rates but called on those who have not been vaccinated to get their shots. He also stressed adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The woman is advised to rest at home, following WHO guidelines recommending home isolation. GMCH is equipped with necessary facilities but prefers home isolation when suitable.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta called for increased vigilance given this recent case. Genome sequencing, crucial for identifying specific COVID-19 variants, isn’t currently conducted in Assam.

On December 21, 2023 India reported 594 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the active cases to 2,669 from the previous day’s 2,311, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry.