Retired police officer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

A retired senior superintendent of police (SSP) was killed by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Sunday morning. According to police, Mohammad Shafi Mir was praying at a local mosque when he was fired upon by the attackers.

Following the attack, the security forces have cordoned off the entire area and search is on for those behind the killing.

“Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been cordoned off,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on ‘X’.

The attack on the retired cop came days after three civilians were found dead hours after being picked up by Army for questioning in connection with the ambush on army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Nearly a dozen civilians were detained for questioning after a major terrorist attack on Thursday kn which four soldiers were killed.

Of the detained civilians, three were found dead while others sustained injuries and shifted to hospital.

The administration has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and a probe has been ordered to find out how they died.