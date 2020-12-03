Retired Calcutta and Madras high court Justice C S Karnan was arrested on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu police in connection with a case lodged against him in October over an abusive video.

He was arrested near Avadi in Chennai on Wednesday, a month after the case was registered against him for an abusive Whatsapp video where he made allegations against judges of the High Court and the Supreme Court. The case was registered after ten women lawyers of Madras High Court wrote to Chief Justice of India Sharad A Bobde seeking action against the former judge. Karnan had allegedly made defamatory and offensive comments against Supreme Court and High Court judges, the wives of judges and uploaded them online.

Karnan’s lawyer, Peter Ramesh Kumar said that the former judge will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Egmore and that he may be lodged at Puzhal Prison.

Karnan had been booked after his video went viral on social media platforms, where he allegedly made objectionable comments and issued threats of sexual violence against judges. The former judge had also alleged that the Supreme Court and High Court judges “sexually assaulted” women staff.

Following this, a group of women lawyers had written to the Chief Justice of India seeking action against the judge and those involved in producing and circulating the video. The Cyber Crime Wing of Chennai police on 28 October registered a case against Justice Karnan under the Indian Penal Code, Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Information Technology Act.