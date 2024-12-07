Retired excise officer gets 2-yr jail in corruption case

A former excise officer was sentenced to two-year rigorous imprisonment on Saturday after a Special Vigilance Court found him guilty of amassing disproportionate assets by corruptive practices.

“Swayambhu Prasad Mishra, Former Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Northern Division, Sambalpur (Retired), who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988 for possessing disproportionate assets (DA), was convicted by Special Judge, Special Court, Cuttack and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.1 lakh”, Vigilance directorate said in a statement.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Swayambhu Prasad Mishra, Former Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Northern Division, Sambalpur (Retired) following his conviction, it added.

Advertisement