Respecting teachers reflects respect for present and future generations: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, stated that respect for teachers signifies respect for the current and future generations of the country.

Awakening human sensitivities in children is a teacher’s ultimate duty.

Addressing the ‘Shikshak Samman Samaroh’ of an educational institution here , the Chief Minister said, “We need to make the art of teaching more engaging through small proverbs and continually pursue new research in this field.”

Honoring those who are building the future of the country is a matter of great respect in itself, the Chief Minister remarked.

“Addressing the challenges within teaching systems demands dedicated effort. We attain inner fulfilment only through hard work. Teachers should strive to make education engaging and shift students away from monotonous classes. Continuous research in teaching methods is essential. Teachers must also ensure that children can easily grasp their lessons”, he added.

Reflecting on his student life, CM Yogi stressed the importance of making education enjoyable through the use of small proverbs.

He underscored the necessity of preparing children for healthy competition while being nurturing their individual abilities. “Children should not be forced into competition but should be gradually prepared for it”, he emphasized.

He remarked, “While it’s admirable to groom our children for roles like IAS and IPS officers, it’s crucial they also grow into patriotic citizens. We need to nurture empathy and sensitivity in our children.”