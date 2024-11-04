Logo

# India

Residents in Meghalaya’s border village apprehend 7 Bangladeshi nationals

The individuals, caught attempting to enter India illegally, were handed over to the police at the Kalaichar Patrol Post.

Statesman News Service | Shillong | November 4, 2024 4:49 pm

[Representational Photo : iStock]

In a proactive move, residents of Boldamgre village in Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals early Monday morning.

Authorities seized several items from the detainees, including Bangladeshi passports, currency notes, mobile phones, and SIM cards.

The incident is part of ongoing collaborative efforts by the District Police of South West Garo Hills and the Border Security Force (BSF) to curb illegal crossings along the India-Bangladesh border.

Local villagers are being actively engaged in these security efforts, reporting suspicious activities to bolster border defenses.

A case regarding the apprehended individuals has been registered at Mahendraganj Police Station, with their identities confirmed as Angur Hussain Afrib (20), Amir Ali (35), Chand Miah (60), Md. Bukul Mia (32), Mir Jahan (45), Md. Rasel Ali (35), and Biblop Miah (35).

In recent related incidents, ten Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended near Zikzak on September 27, while another arrest was made in Bakdagre on October 8.

In the latter case, both the apprehended Bangladeshi national and a local resident who had allegedly provided shelter were detained. These operations underscore ongoing efforts to enhance border security as investigations continue in all cases.

 

