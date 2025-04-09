11 coal mining leases will be approved for scientific mining: Meghalaya CM Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that 11 additional mining leases are expected to receive approval soon for scientific coal mining operations in the state.

This development comes as the state continues its transition away from the controversial and hazardous rat-hole mining practices that were banned nearly a decade ago.

Sangma confirmed that three miners have already commenced operations under the scientific mining framework approved by the Ministry of Coal.

These miners are reportedly working in compliance with environmental safety norms and are actively resolving logistical challenges, particularly in the transportation of coal.

Sangma stated that the process for granting approval to 11 more miners is in the final stages.

“We expect that within the next one to two months, around 10 to 11 miners, primarily from East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills, will receive the green light for scientific coal mining,” Sangma added.

The resurgence of coal mining in Meghalaya marks a turning point following the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) blanket ban on rat-hole mining in 2014.

The ban came in the wake of mounting environmental damage and a series of fatal incidents inside poorly regulated mines, which lacked basic safety infrastructure.

After years of legal hurdles and policy reform, scientific coal mining was officially resumed in the state on March 17, 2025.

The Ministry of Coal had earlier, in January 2025, cleared three mining leases—Saryngkham-A and Lumia-khi-Wah Sarang in East Jaintia Hills, and Pyndeng-Shalang in West Khasi Hills. These leases represent the first step in a broader state initiative to align coal mining practices with national environmental and safety standards.