Reports on alleged labour law violations sent to NHRC

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has forwarded to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) the report received from the Labour department of the Tamil Nadu government in the matter of alleged discrimination against married women by the Chennai firm Foxconn.

This was stated by the Labour and Employment Ministry in an official press release on Saturday.

In a separate communication, the Ministry has sent to the NHRC the Haryana Government’s detailed report on issues of Amazon workers at their warehouse.

The report mentioned about alleged violations of certain provisions of labour laws by the firm and informed that the State Government has initiated legal action as per provisions of the concerned labour laws, the release said.