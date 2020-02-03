The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) today took a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “continued silence” when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are busy inciting violence during the Delhi polls campaign, leading to the firing incidents at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest sites Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh areas.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter and said, “Repeated firings are an ominous and direct outcome of continued silence of PM as ministers and BJP leaders incite violence. That one incident happens after another points to complicity. Peaceful protesters are demonised while those instigating and initiating violence go scot-free.”

“When govt ministers provoke violence or thuggery, then no one is safe. Govts are responsible for every citizen’s safety. Peaceful protests are a right of every citizen. All govts must respect that. Dissent is democracy. It cannot be met with hate-speech by those in high offices,” he Further tweeted.

In yet another tweet Yechury said, “Law and order in the national capital comes under the Centre. Responsibility and accountability for repeated provocative violent incidents falls directly and solely on the Union home minister and the Prime Minister.”

BJP leaders including MP Parvesh Verma and Union minister Anurag Thakur have been sent notices by the Election Commission (EC) over their hate speeches during the ongoing campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls.

On Sunday two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia, police said. No one was injured in the attack.

Earlier on January 30, a minor fired at anti-CAA protesters preparing to march from Jamia towards the Rajghat, injuring a student.Two days later, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the new citizenship law has been going on. No one was hurt in the incident

Jamia Millia Islamia has been pivotal in the anti-CAA protest as it came in news after police action against the protesters.

The passing of the controversial Citizenship Bill has triggered countrywide protests and since it becoming law, citizens especially students have taken to the streets in protest against the legislation.

Delhi is set to go to polls on February 8 which will be a tripartite contest between AAP, Congress, and BJP. BJP has launched heavy attacks on the anti-CAA protesters in the national capital, specifically, Shaheen Bagh during its election campaigns.