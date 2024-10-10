Removal of CM’s belongings from official residence an insult to people’s mandate: Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, on Thursday, slammed the lieutenant governor (LG) and the BJP for the alleged removal of Chief Minister Atishi’s belongings from 6 Flagstaff Road.

The AAP leader, however, asserted that such things Won’t stop the party from its service to the people.

He claimed that Atishi’s belongings were kept inside after the Public Works Department (PWD) handed over the keys to the premises to CM Atishi on Sunday. “On what grounds did the LG throw out her belongings,” he asked.

Advertisement

The senior AAP leader added that Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP are backed by the overwhelming support of Delhiites and that the act is an insult to the mandate they gave to the AAP.

He called the LG, who is holding a non-elected post, a hindrance to Delhi’s progress.

Singh regretted that despite the AAP chief vacating the residence after resigning from the post of CM, the saffron party is spreading lies against him.

“When an official residence is vacated, a certificate is issued to confirm it. I have the official document which to prove that Arvind Kejriwal vacated the house with no dues pending,” the AAP leader claimed.

Singh shared a letter claiming to be from the General Administration Department (GAD) reading, ‘This is to certify that Shri Arvind Kejriwal, ex-Chief Minister, has vacated the government accommodation on 4th October 2024 after resigning from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi and who has no dues pending against him regard to payment of electricity, water, gas, and telephone bills till date.’

Singh added that keys to the CM’s residence were handed over to Atishi on Sunday, and she placed her belongings there and even held a meeting at the Camp Office, after that her belongings were forcibly vacated, he said.

“This insults an elected woman chief minister and the mandate of people, and the government,” Singh contended, alleging that the saffron party is constantly devising new tactics to insult Delhi’s elected government and AAP leaders.