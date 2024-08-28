Remembering a village lad’s ascent to stardom as sports commentator on National Sports Day

On National Sports Day, as the nation honours its sports icons the story of Jaswant Kumar Claudius, a boy from Bathena village in Chhattisgarh serves as an inspiration to many aspiring sports enthusiasts.

Born on February 4, 1958, in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh (formerly Madhya Pradesh), Jaswant’s journey from a humble village school to becoming a beacon of sports commentary and journalism is a tale of perseverance, passion, and dedication.

Jaswant’s early life was rooted in the simplicity of village life. His education took place in the government school of Gram Panchayat Balod, where he first encountered his passion for sports. At the tender age of 11, the thrill of cricket commentary on the radio sparked his desire to become a sports commentator. However, the challenges of rural life, including limited access to quality education, transportation, and mentorship, posed significant obstacles to his dream.

Undeterred, Jaswant moved to Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh, for higher education. In 1978, he began his journey into journalism with unpaid work at a daily newspaper, where he received guidance from Pt. Kaushal Kishor Mishra. This was a pivotal moment in his life, as he also received mentorship from Akashvani Raipur’s officer, Mr. Leeladhar Mandloi, who introduced him to the art of sports commentary.

At the age of 22, Jaswant made his debut in radio commentary for a Ranji Trophy cricket match. This opportunity marked the beginning of a long and illustrious career in sports broadcasting.

Jaswant’s voice soon became familiar in Akashvani and Doordarshan, where he played a crucial role in bringing sports to the rural masses. He commented on over 15 different sports for television and wrote extensively for the Chhattisgarh government’s official weekly paper, providing valuable information to youth preparing for competitive exams.

A defining aspect of Jaswant’s career has been his dedication to showcasing rural sports talent. He conducted interviews with emerging athletes, sharing their success stories with the broader public. One such story was that of Olympian Renuka Yadav, whose journey from working in others’ homes to representing India at the Olympics stands as a testament to resilience and determination.

Jaswant’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. In 2017, the Chhattisgarh government’s Sports and Youth Welfare Department honoured him with the “Shaheed Vinod Choubey Award” for his outstanding contributions to sports. Despite his achievements, Jaswant’s involvement in sports broadcasting has remained a passion rather than a profession. For over 40 years, he has pursued this work unprofessionally, driven by a deep love for sports and a commitment to public service.

Jaswant insights into sports are rooted in practical experience and a deep understanding of the field. He emphasises the importance of early participation in sports, beginning at the ages of 10-12, to build a foundation for future success. He also discusses the significance of physical attributes in sports, the differences between Olympic and non-Olympic games, and the critical role of proper nutrition, training, and career planning in an athlete’s life. Moreover, Jaswant has been a vocal advocate against the use of banned substances in sports, tirelessly working to educate athletes, coaches, and sports officials on the dangers of doping.

As we celebrate National Sports Day, Jaswant Kumar Claudius’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the impact one person can have on the world of sports. Through his unwavering commitment to sports journalism, Jaswant has not only brought national and international sports to the rural masses but has also inspired a new generation of athletes and commentators across India.