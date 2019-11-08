In Goa, the religious gatherings would be exempted from section 144 CrPC, which has been imposed ahead of the upcoming Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya land dispute. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant answered the reporters on Friday on question of relaxation for the upcoming Catholic prayer services popularly called Novena and the upcoming ‘Tulsi Vivah’ festivities.

Section 144, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons , has been imposed in Goa following a directive from the Union Home Ministry urging governments in the state and union territories to stay on alert, in anticipation of any law and order issues in the wake of the SC verdict.

According to the order issued by the state administration, section 144 would be imposed in the coastal state for a month.

The Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute is anticipated to come any time before November 17, the last of Ranjan Gogoi in the office.