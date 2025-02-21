Rekha Gupta hits back at Atishi: ‘They have no right to question us, will worry about Delhi now!’

Taking strong exception to former AAP leader and ex-CM Atishi’s accusation of “breaking promises,” newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Friday said the AAP ruled Delhi for 13 years and they have no right to question them.

In a sharp rebuttal to Atishi’s remarks, CM Gupta said, “The Congress ruled for 15 years and the AAP ruled for 13. Instead of looking at what they did, how can they raise questions on one day of ours?… We had a cabinet meeting on day 1, immediately after taking the oath, and we cleared the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which was blocked by the AAP. We gave a benefit of Rs 10 lakhs to the people of Delhi on the first day.” Advertisement

She further lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party opposition, stating, “They don’t have any right to question us… We will worry about Delhi now, and Delhi will get its rights under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi… They should look after their party; there are many people who want to leave… They are worried that when the CAG report will be tabled in the House, records of a lot of people would be exposed.” Advertisement

Her remarks came in response to Atishi’s scathing attack on the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government over the much-publicised women’s honorarium scheme, which the saffron party had promised before the assembly elections.

In a video statement released on X, Atishi said that the BJP had promised to pass the scheme to give Rs 2500 per month to every woman in Delhi in the first cabinet meeting itself. However, she said, the BJP started cheating the people of the national capital from the very first day itself as no decision was taken on this in the first cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

“BJP’s Delhi government started cheating the people of Delhi from the very first day. Before the elections, PM Modi and all BJP leaders had promised that in the first cabinet itself, they would pass a scheme to give Rs 2500/month to every woman in Delhi. But today the first cabinet was held and no decision was taken on this. Sadly, a woman Chief Minister broke her promise to women on the very first day,” she said.