Refrain from ‘petty politics’ in the name of disaster: Himachal CM to Oppn leader

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu advised the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur to refrain from ‘petty politics’ in the name of disaster.

While interacting with the media in Nadaun in Hamirpur district, he expressed displeasure over what he described as the petty politics the Opposition was playing in the name of the disaster.

“The Leader of Opposition is engaged in political manipulation instead of sympathizing with the disaster affected,” said the Chief Minister, adding that the LoP should take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and request for a special disaster package for Himachal, akin to that provided in the aftermath of the Kedarnath and Bhuj tragedies.

Sukhu stated that the government has repeatedly appealed to the Union Government to declare the disaster in Himachal as a National Calamity, but as of now, no steps have been taken by the Union government in this regard.

He assured that the state government would leave no stone unturned to provide assistance to the affected families from its own resources.

Sukhu lashed the previous BJP government for pushing the state into the debt trap of Rs.75 thousand crores.

“The previous government made announcements only for political gains but failed to provide arrears and allowances due to the employees. The Congress government, soon after taking over the reins of the state, made the groundbreaking decision to reinstate the old pension system for its employees, despite financial constraints,” he said.

Inviting tourists to visit Himachal Pradesh, he said that the travel routes connecting tourists delight destinations in the state have been substantially restored and it was now safe enough to travel to Himachal.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh was safe for the visitors and they were welcome to Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Solan, besides the other parts of the state, as the roads have been through.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to effectively addressing the disaster, the Chief Minister said that the state was providing much-needed assistance to all the affected families.