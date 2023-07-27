Red Diary to roll out Congress from Rajasthan in upcoming assembly polls: PM

Making a sarcastic remark on the recent controversy on ‘Red Diary’ a creation of the sacked Minister of State, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the latest product from the state is ”Laal Diary” (red diary) and this would roll out the entire Congress in the next assembly elections in the state.

“Congress kee is laal daayaree mein sarkar ke kaale kaaranamein darj hain. Laal daayaree ke panne khule to achchhe-achchhe nibat jaayenge (The black deeds of the Rajasthan government are recorded in this red diary. If the pages of the red diary are opened, careers of well-known Congress leaders will be over)”, the Prime Minister said this addressing a mammoth BJP Rally at Medical Ground in Sikar after an official event.

Reiterating his previous comments that the Congress means ‘Loot ki Dukan‘, and ‘Jhoot Ka Bazar‘, Modi said in the last nine years, Rajasthan was given a central grant of Rs.1.5 lakh crore, but since there was Congress rule (from 2018), obstruction to all forms of development work was going on in Rajasthan.”

Even under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a sum of Rs. 5,000 crore was given to the Congress government but it lagged behind and left people thirsty, he blamed.

“Paper Leak became an industry in Rajasthan, law and order is alarming, women rape and atrocities against the Dalits, drug mafia, and gangwars have taken the state into a new direction in the last five years”, he further accused. “There is a danger looming over our Teej festival, no one knows when stone pelting will happen and when curfew will be imposed”, he added.

PM Modi sounded a slogan for the upcoming election and asked the public to recite with him: “Behan Betiyon par atyachar, nahin sahega Rajasthan. Daliton par atyachar nahin sahega Rajasthan. Karj se marta kisan, nahin sahega Rajasthan. Bhrashtachar, paper leak, ab nahin sahega Rajasthan,” (Rajasthan will not tolerate atrocities on sisters and daughters, Dalits, farmers, corruption, paper leak).”