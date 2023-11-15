‘Red Diary’ conspiracy hatched in Union Home Ministry: Gehlot alleges

Commenting on disputed ‘Red Diary’ that disclosed a few unscrupulous allegations on the Congress government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday alleged Red Diary” conspiracy was hatched in Union Home Ministry.

“As far as I understand, I don’t know which is Red Diary and Black Diary. I feel that this conspiracy was hatched at the Home Ministry, Government of India. It was named ‘Laal Diary’ there…Together with our minister who was misused, BJP leaders conspired by speaking to him”, Gehlot told the media at PC C office here.

Gehlot further slammed Modi Government saying when Manipur was burning, & entire country and world was worried but PM Modi and Amit Shah did not understand its seriousness”.

“When Parliament was getting adjourned, that minister was told to say that the situation here (in Rajasthan) is worse than there (Manipur). It was done to dilute that (Manipur violence)”, quoting Modi’s statement outside Parliament Gehlot further lamented.

On the PM’s scheduled public rally this evening at Baytu in Barmer district, Gehlot raised seven of his party’s guarantees asking Modi to reply when his government will introduce Old Pension Scheme as the Rajasthan government did. When will the Central government introduce Social Security Act for every citizen, he questioned.

In his (Modi) election rallies, the PM should talk on Rajasthan’s flagship schemes implemented successfully, and 7 Guarantee schemes for next 5 years, in case it voted to power, Gehlot said, adding BJP (PM) should discuss these and try to find any flaws in these, if any.

“It seems, the BJP does not have its own agenda to draw attention of public to seek vote in November 25 polls, but it just used to raise unwanted and false issues based on lies”, Gehlot attacked.