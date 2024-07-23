Home Ministry gets Rs 2.19 lakh crore under Union Budget

The Centre, in its Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25, has allocated a total of Rs 2,19,643.31 crore for the Home Ministry.

According to the government data released regarding the budgetary allocation, the majority of the funds given to the MHA will go to the Central Armed Police Forces that fall under its ambit, and play a very crucial role in ensuring the country’s internal as well as securing the borders.

As per the Union budget, Rs 1,43,275.90 crore is given to police forces under ambit of the MHA, that include border guarding and security forces like the Border Security Force(BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal(SSB) Indo Tibetan Border Police(ITBP), Central Armed Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which are responsible for internal security, border guarding, and security of vital installations.

All the above forces play a crucial role in ensuring the internal and strategic security of the nation, which encompasses the nation’s boundaries, vital installations, public sector industries, important transportation systems and scores of other aspects.

Talking further about the CAPFs, the BSF’s area of responsibility includes borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, while the force is also deployed for attachment duties for internal security matters.

SSB’s area of deployment and duty is to guard the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders.

The CISF protects important establishments like airports, nuclear power plants, and metro trains.

As part of the interim budget 2024-25, that had come out in the month of February this year, the government had allocated Rs 2,02,868.70 crore to the home ministry, and now the allocation has also been increased for the police forces, which was Rs. 132345.47 crore in the interim budget.

For the UT of Jammu and Kashmir UT, the government increased the allocation from Rs 37277.74 crore, which was in the interim budget, to allocating Rs 42,277.74 crore for the UT.

This included grants towards contribution to the Union Territory Disaster Response Fund, to meet the expenditure on account of mitigation of disasters caused due to natural calamities.

For Chandigarh, Rs 5,862.62 crore have been marked by the government, and for Ladakh the union budget allocates Rs 5958 crore.

Accordingly, Rs 1,248 crore for the Union Cabinet, for Disaster Management and state grants Rs 6,458 crore

For the national capital, whose police force comes also under the MHA, the government has set aside Rs 1168.01 crore.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Budget 2024–25 reiterates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwavering commitment to driving economic growth by bolstering India’s entrepreneurial power and ease of doing business.

It also provides relief to taxpayers by simplifying the tax assessment rules, he added.