Red Cross Society honours Chhattisgarh governor for his contributions

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan released the ‘Smarika 2023-24’ publication of the Red Cross Society Chhattisgarh unit at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Red Cross Society Chhattisgarh Chief Executive Officer M K Raut highlighted the significant achievements of the Red Cross under the guidance of State Patron Governor Harichandan. Raut informed that the construction of a modern fully equipped building for the Red Cross blood bank is currently underway, funded by a generous Rs 72 lakh contribution from the governor’s discretionary grant.

In addition, following the governor’s directives, government doctors have been appointed as trainers to offer primary medical care in emergencies. They are conducting training sessions in first aid across every village in the state.

Harichandan’s efforts have also secured support from various industrial institutions, which have donated over Rs 50 lakh from their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to the Red Cross. Besides, the Central government’s Rural Electrification Corporation is contributing four medical mobile units (ambulances) worth Rs 4.83 crore for tribal areas.

The Red Cross Society expressed their gratitude to the governor by honouring him with a shawl, Shriphal, and a memento. Red Cross Society Chhattisgarh Chairman Ashok Agrawal, Secretary Dr. Rupal Purohit, Dr. S N Pandey, and other members were also present on the occasion.