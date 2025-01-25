Health Ministry hosts ASHAs, applauds their contributions

Union Health Ministry on Saturday hosted ASHAs who are in Delhi to attend the 76th Republic Day celebrations, and lauded their contributions towards the success of various health initiatives.

The Central government has invited around 250 ASHA along with their spouses across various states as special guests to the 76th Republic Day ceremony.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava stated that ASHAs are the backbone of health schemes in the country.

Advertisement

Appreciating their immense contribution to the society, she said that notable success in the TB elimination mission is significantly attributed to the grassroots level work done by the ASHAs.She also described ASHA as a display of India’s Nari Shakti.

Currently, over 10.29 lakh ASHAs serve as the first point of contact in India’s healthcare system, acting as a crucial link between communities and essential health services. They play a pivotal role in various government health initiatives, such as maternal and child healthcare, promoting immunisation, and supporting the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.

ASHAs are also instrumental in addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases and contribute to a wide range of other national health programs. Through their efforts, they are saving countless lives and ensuring that critical health interventions reach those in need, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Earlier, upon their arrival in the capital, they were warmly received by the officials of the Health Ministry.

Special sightseeing arrangements are made for them to visit Delhi’s iconic landmarks. They will visit the National War Memorial at Kartavya Path with a stop at India Gate allowing them to pay homage to the nation’s martyrs.