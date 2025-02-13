Mahakumbh: Chhattisgarh Governor, CM, cabinet take holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Millions of Sanatanis are gathering in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025, seeking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. Alongside devotees, leaders from the BJP-ruled state of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan upheld the tradition by taking a holy dip in the Sangam along with their respective cabinets.

In this sequence, on Thursday, a 166-member Chhattisgarh delegation, led by Governor Ramen Deka, CM Vishnu Deo Sai, and Speaker Dr. Raman Singh, joined, along with several Opposition MLAs.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed heartfelt gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organising the the divine and grand Mahakumbh. Besides taking a dip in Triveni Sangam, he prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Chhattisgarh. Later, CM Sai visited the Chhattisgarh Mandap in Sector 7 to check on the well-being of devotees from his state and review the arrangements made for them.

Sai, accompanied by his wife Kaushalya Sai, Governor Ramen Deka, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, MPs, and MLAs, reached Arail Ghat for the holy bath. The entire delegation took a dip in the Sangam together.

The CM expressed his gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath, saying, “Today, the Governor, MLAs, MPs, and my entire cabinet have come to take this sacred dip of faith. We are deeply thankful to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for inviting us to this divine event.”

Following the holy bath, the CM shared his experience on social media. He wrote, “Today, I took a dip in the Triveni Sangam at Tirthraj Prayag, seeking the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of three crore people of Chhattisgarh. Mahakumbh is a grand festival of divinity and spiritual energy in Sanatan Dharma, where faith transforms into nectar and unites the soul with the divine.”

In a subsequent social media post, the chief minister reflected on the significance of Kumbh, stating, “Kumbh is a source of energy, a flow of humanity, a beacon of spiritual consciousness, and a path to self-illumination. It is the confluence of all cultures in the universe, harmonizing nature and human life. Mahakumbh embodies the sacred confluence of rivers, forests, and the wisdom of ancient sages.”

Kaushalya Sai, the chief minister’s wife, also shared her spiritual experience, saying, “We sought the blessings of Maa Ganga and prayed to the divine rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati for the happiness and prosperity of Chhattisgarh.”

Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker Dr Raman Singh emphasised the privilege of participating in the Mahakumbh, saying, “It is a matter of great fortune for Chhattisgarh that under the leadership of our Chief Minister, we along with the Governor, ruling party MLAs, and even opposition MLAs have come together to take this sacred bath. Mahakumbh is a blessing for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of our state. Only the truly fortunate get the opportunity to take part in this holy event, which occurs once every 144 years.”