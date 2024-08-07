Chhattisgarh Governor champions environmental conservation and public health

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Wednesday underscored the urgency of addressing climate change and enhancing public health care services.

Addressing a gathering of officials and employees, Governor Deka emphasized the importance of collective efforts in conserving energy, reducing plastic use, and maintaining cleanliness.

He also urged participation in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” tree-plantation campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encouraging citizens to inspire others to join the initiative.

Governor Deka highlighted the need for increased Red Cross activities in tribal areas to enhance women’s health care services and reviewed the progress of the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ in Chhattisgarh.

He stressed the promotion of organic farming and the regular monitoring of the state’s aspiring districts.

Governor Deka directed universities to expedite recruitment for vacant positions to ensure quality education and underscored the importance of digitization, including establishing a digital library. He also urged vigilance against cyber crimes and raising awareness about them.

In a heartwarming gesture, after learning about a courageous girl who saved her father’s life from Naxalites in Narayanpur district, Governor Deka instructed that she be invited to Raj Bhavan to be honored for her bravery.