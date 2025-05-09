Red alert in Bihar: CM to visit border areas to review monitoring

In the backdrop of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit the Seemanchal region on 10 May and hold a high-level meeting with senior officials of the border districts in Purnia. He will also review monitoring of the border areas of the state.

On 11 May, the chief minister will visit East Champaran district’s Raxaul, another important town sharing a border with Nepal.

Advertisement

Security has been beefed up across the state, especially in seven districts of Bihar that share a porous border with Nepal stretching up to 729 kilometre. The border of Bangladesh is also close to Bihar through West Bengal.

Advertisement

Earlier, Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting in Patna with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police and gave instructions to increase security measures and strictly monitor the border areas of the state.

The district police teams have been working closely with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which has cancelled leaves for its jawans, and they are now working round-the-clock to monitor key border regions. Security of all important institutions in the border districts has been increased.

Four Chinese nationals were arrested while attempting to enter Indian territory from Nepal without a valid visa near this border town on 8 May. Two Nepalese women, who were part of the group, were also detained by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for interrogation.

Additional Chief Secretary of Disaster Management Department Pratyaya Amrit also held a meeting to review the preparations to deal with the emergency situation. He said that mock drills of blackout will be organised across the state.

He said the current strength of 2000 civil defense volunteers will be increased by including NCC, NSS, Scout-Guide and Aapda Mitra. Common people can also join if they wish.