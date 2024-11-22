Recruitment of forest inspectors fair and transparent: Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 701 newly selected forest inspectors through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

Speaking at an event organised by the Forest Department here on Friday, CM Yogi emphasised the recruitments are done under a transparent and merit-based Mission Rozgaar initiative as the government is dedicated to forest and environmental conservation.

He highlighted the responsibilities of the newly appointed officers and congratulated them on their new roles.

The chief minister reiterated his government’s commitment to fair recruitment, stating that nepotism has been eliminated to ensure a transparent selection process.

He praised the UPSSSC for providing opportunities based solely on merit, noting that since 2017, seven lakh youth have secured government jobs through transparent procedures. This integrity, he emphasised, ensures that deserving candidates can achieve their dreams without facing discrimination.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that in the past, recruitments in Uttar Pradesh often favoured personal connections, reminiscent of the complex kinship seen in the Mahabharata. He emphasised that his government has eradicated nepotism and favoritism in the recruitment process.

CM Yogi stated that all officials and departments have been clearly instructed that the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh are part of one family, and no youth should face discrimination. He highlighted that recruitment processes are now conducted with complete transparency.

Addressing the newly appointed candidates, CM Yogi stressed that the government expects them to uphold the same standards of transparency and fairness in their roles. He reminded them that since the government was formed in 2017, strict measures have been in place to ensure honesty in the appointment process.

“Any negligence at any level is held accountable. This approach has allowed the government to provide over 7 lakh youth with government jobs in the past seven and a half years, realizing Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transparent and fair recruitment,” he remarked.