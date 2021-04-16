In yet another daily high, India reported 2,17,353 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s total tally to over 1.4 crore, according to data by Union Health Ministry.

The country’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,42,91,917 cases of which 15,69,743 are active Covid-19 cases. This is the second straight day that the country has recorded daily spike of over 2 lakh cases.

With 1,185 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing pushed the total death count to 1,74,308.

In the last 24 hours, 1,18,302 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,25,47,866.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states in the country.

Maharashtra, which is the worst hit state by the pandemic, reported 61,695 new Covid-19 cases taking the state’s tally to 36,39,855 while 349 deaths pushed the death count to 59,153. Maharashtra has announced a slew of restriction to tackle the surge in cases and imposed Section 144 which restricts public gatherings of more than five people.

Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew and has ordered shopping malls, gyms and spas to remain shut as the city recored over 17,000 cases taking the state’s total tally to 7.67 lakh cases.

Rajasthan has also announced a weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday due to surge in Covid-19 cases. The state recorded 6,658 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Kerala which has decided to do mass testing, reported 8,778 new Covid cases. The state is aiming to conduct 2-2.5 lakh tests between today and tomorrow.

Karnataka reported the highest single day spike with 14,738 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to over 10.94 lakh cases. Out of the total number of cases, 10,497 cases are from Bengaluru. The government has ordered a night curfew until April 20 in seven district including Bengaluru but have ruled out the possibility of a lockdown.

According to the government data, a total of 26,02,799 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, taking the total inoculation count to11,70,96,037.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 14,73,210 samples tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total samples tested to 26,34,76,625.