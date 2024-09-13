Record 11 crore tourist arrivals in Ayodhya in first six months of 2024

Uttar Pradesh has once again set a milestone in the tourism sector with a record number of tourists arriving in the first six months of the year.

A staggering 33 crore tourists flocked to the state, with Ayodhya emerging as a major hotspot, surpassing even Varanasi in popularity.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh announced these figures, showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s growing prominence as a global tourist destination here on Friday.

Advertisement

After the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, the city has seen an extraordinary surge in visitors. In just six months, Ayodhya attracted 11 crore domestic and international tourists. This is a significant leap from previous years, indicating the deep cultural and spiritual pull Ayodhya holds for both Indian and global travellers.

The state’s overall tourist numbers have also reached a record high. A total of 32 crore 98 lakh 18 thousand 122 visitors toured various parts of Uttar Pradesh in the first six months of 2024, compared to 31 crore 86 lakh tourists who visited in the entire year of 2022. This includes 32 crore, 87 lakh, 81 thousand, 348 domestic tourists, and 10 lakh, 36 thousand, 774 international visitors. The surge is evident when comparing last year’s first six months, which saw 19 crore, 60 lakh, 34 thousand, 967 tourists, demonstrating an increase of over 13 crore visitors this year.

Ayodhya topped the list, welcoming 10.99 crore tourists, including 2,851 foreign visitors. Varanasi followed with 4.61 crore tourists, including 1,33,999 international travellers. Prayagraj, Mathura, and Agra also remained major attractions, drawing millions of visitors each.

As per the data, Ayodhya witnessed 10,99,69,702 domestic and 2,851 foreign tourists, while Varanasi saw 4,59,82,313 domestic and 1,33,999 foreign tourists in the first six months of 2024.

Other districts that also showed an encouraging number of tourists include Prayagraj, which had 4,53,94,772 domestic and 3,668 foreign tourists; Mathura hosted 3,07,02,513 domestic and 49,619 foreign travellers. The state capital Lucknow also had 35,06,981 domestic and 7,108 foreign tourists, and Agra hosted 69,84,352 domestic and 7,03,860 foreign tourists till June 2024.

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh highlighted the state’s rapid growth in tourism, stating, “Uttar Pradesh is making a strong presence on the global stage as a top-tier tourist destination. The consistent development of tourist attractions and improved facilities is attracting more and more visitors from around the world.”

The remarkable growth in tourist numbers reflects Uttar Pradesh’s strategic investments in infrastructure, cultural heritage promotion, and spiritual tourism. With its rich history, iconic landmarks, and sacred sites, Uttar Pradesh is solidifying its status as a must-visit destination for both domestic and international tourists.