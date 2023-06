“Real face of intolerance”: Assam CM Sarma slams Cong chief Kharge over renaming of Nehru Memorial Museum

Responding to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s allegations that the Central government is trying to reduce the contributions made by the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that this displays the real face of intolerance.

In a tweet, Sarma in Hindi said, “This is the real face of intolerance. These people are so engrossed in the sycophancy of a family that they have even left Dhritarashtra behind! Devotees of one family get angry when someone talks about honouring all the Prime Ministers of India so far!” Kharge’s reaction came after the Culture Ministry said on Friday that it had been decided to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society to Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society. The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Memorial Museum and Library Society which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Vice-President of the Society.

Several other Congress leaders attacked the Centre over the move. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that NMML was known worldwide as a treasure house of books and archives.

In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of setting up a museum dedicated to all the prime ministers of India at the Teen Murti premises.

This project was approved by Executive Council, NMML in its 162nd meeting held in November 2016. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was opened to the public on April 21 last year.

During the inauguration, despite having received an invitation from the government, no member of the Nehru-Gandhi family was present for the function. Three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have served as Prime Ministers of the country.

The Culture Ministry release said that the Museum is a seamless blend which begins at the renovated and refurbished Nehru Museum building, “Now completely updated with technologically advanced displays on the life and contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru”.