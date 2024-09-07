Ready to campaign in Haryana if party wants: Brij Bhushan

With announcing that if the party wants, he can campaign in Haryana assembly polls, former WFI President and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has claimed that his charges of Congress behind conspiracy against him has been vindicated by joining of the agitating wrestlers in the Congress.

He attacked Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia’s joining Congress saying that when the protest started at Jantar Mantar on January 18, 2023, I had said on the first day that this is not a players’ movement, Congress is behind it. Especially Bhupendra Hooda, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi.

The ex-WFI chief, while talking to media here on Friday evening said,” today it has been proved true that Congress was involved in this entire movement which was carried out as part of a conspiracy against us and it was led by Bhupendra Hooda. I want to tell the people of Haryana that Bhupendra Hooda, Deependra Hooda, Bajrang or Vinesh, these people did not sit (on protest) for the respect of girls.”

“But because of these, the daughters of Haryana are facing embarrassment. We are not responsible for this, Bhupendra Hooda and Deependra Hooda and these protesters are responsible for this. What will they answer the day it is proved that I was not present in Delhi on the day of the incident of which allegations are being made? They used small girls for politics and defamed daughters. They were not fighting for the respect of daughters, they were fighting for politics,” he further alleged.

BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, “Haryana is the leader of India in the field of sports.The way these people stopped wrestling activities for almost 2.5 years. Isn’t it true that Bajrang went to the Asian Games without a trial?”

“I want to ask those who are experts in wrestling. I want to ask Vinesh Phogat, can a player give trials in two weight categories in one day? Can the trials be stopped for 5 hours after measuring the weight? Yes?… You didn’t win wrestling, you went there by cheating.God has punished you for that,”he said.

He further said, “I am not guilty of insulting daughters. If anyone is guilty of insulting daughters, it is Bajrang and Vinesh. Bhupendra Hooda, who wrote the script, is responsible for this.If they (BJP) ask me (to campaign in Haryana elections), I can go. One day Congress will regret for this conspiracy”.