Article 370 a ‘line of stone’, it can’t be erased: Brij Bhushan Singh

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday said that Article 370 is a ‘line of stone’ that cannot be erased.

“Those promising to restore Article 370 are betraying the people of Kashmir. No one has the strength to bring back Article 370,” he told media persons.

Regarding the by-elections in UP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that some seats are held by the BJP while some others are with the opposition; however, he asserted that the atmosphere is in favour of the BJP.

When asked about the possibility of Naib Singh Saini becoming the Chief Minister of Haryana, the BJP leader expressed his support, stating that Saini should assume the role of the CM, as the people of Haryana voted with him in mind.

Regarding the violence in Bahraich, the former WFI president said, “I would urge people from both sides that Hindus and Muslims have to live together. If someone has made a mistake, the administration will address it, and both communities should maintain peace.”