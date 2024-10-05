Haryana assembly elections: Exit polls predict clear majority for Congress

The Opposition Congress is set to make a strong comeback in Haryana after a decade of being out power as most exit polls predicted a clear majority for the grand old party in the 90-member Haryana state legislative assembly.

While exit polls often get it wrong, they have predicted BJP will suffer a significant reduction in its seats tally in Haryana.

According to the Matrize exit poll, Congress is projected to win between 55 and 62 seats out of the 90-member assembly. The BJP, currently in power, is predicted to secure only 18 to 24 seats.

Advertisement

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), led by Dushyant Chautala, may find itself nearly wiped out, with post poll predictions ranging between 0 and 3 seats.

Other smaller parties and independents are expected to capture between 5 and 11 seats.

Similarly, the Dainik Bhaskar exit poll predicted a decisive win for Congress, forecasting 44 to 54 seats for the party.

The BJP, meanwhile, could see a dramatic reduction in its seat share, with estimates ranging from 15 to 29 seats.

Other parties are expected to make little impact, with just 0 to 1 seat projected for them.

The Peoples Pulse exit poll have also made similar predictions, further cementing Congress’ path to a likely comeback after a decade.

The poll suggests that Congress could secure between 49 and 61 seats.

The BJP may manage to retain only 20 to 32 seats, while the JJP is expected to win just 0 to 1 seat.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) of former CM Om Prakash Chautala is predicted to secure 2 to 3 seats.

The shift in Haryana’s political landscape is significant when compared to the 2019 elections. Back then, the BJP had won 40 seats, Congress 31, and the JJP had secured 10 seats, playing a pivotal role in government formation by aligning with the BJP.

The final results will be announced on October 8. Haryana voted in single phase on Saturday, October 5.