RD Parade 2025: Best Marching Contingents and Tableaux honoured

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, presented the awards for the best Marching Contingents and Tableaux from the 2025 Republic Day Parade at a ceremony held at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp here today. He also conferred special prizes to the CPWD Tableau and artists involved in the cultural performance, alongside awarding six mementos to representatives from tractor companies.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words that the participation of individuals in the Republic Day Parade reflects the love and commitment people have for the nation, the minister emphasized that each tableau demonstrated creativity through its unique structure. He also acknowledged the Ministry of Culture’s efforts in setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest cultural performance with 5,000 artists, noting the nationwide admiration for the performance.

The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles marching contingent was named the Best Marching Contingent among the Services at the 26th January Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path. A panel of judges evaluated marching contingents from the Services, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), other auxiliary forces, and tableaux from various states, Union Territories (UTs), and Central government ministries.

In the CAPFs and auxiliary forces category, the Delhi Police marching contingent was awarded Best Marching Contingent. Among the tableaux, Uttar Pradesh’s “Mahakumbh 2025 – Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” took the top honour, followed by Tripura’s “Eternal Reverence: The Worship of 14 Deities in Tripura – Kharchi Puja,” and Andhra Pradesh’s “Etikoppaka Bommalu – Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys.”

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ tableau, highlighting the “Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh” theme, was recognized as the Best Tableau from Central Ministries and Departments. Special prizes were also given to the Central Public Works Department’s tableau, celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution, and to the “Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam” Dance Group.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defence revealed the winners of the Popular Choice Category, based on an online poll conducted on the MyGov portal from January 26 to 28, 2025. The Signals Contingent was selected as the Best Marching Contingent among Services, while the CRPF’s Marching Contingent was chosen as the Best among CAPFs and auxiliary forces. The top three tableaux in the popular vote were Gujarat’s “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas,” Uttar Pradesh’s “Mahakumbh 2025 – Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas,” and Uttarakhand’s “Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports.”