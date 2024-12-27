Sachin Tendulkar honoured with Melbourne Cricket Club membership

India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been awarded honourary membership of the iconic Melbourne Cricket Club, one of the oldest sports clubs in Australia. Founded in 1838, the MCC is entrusted with the management and development of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), one of the game’s premier venues.

Tendulkar has accepted the invitation to become an honorary member, the club announced on Friday. The club celebrated Tendulkar’s membership by acknowledging his unparalleled impact on cricket globally.

“An icon honoured. The MCC is pleased to announce that former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar has accepted an Honorary Cricket Membership, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to the game,” the MCC posted on social media.

Tendulkar has an impressive record at the MCG, with 449 runs from five Tests at an average of 44.90, including a century and three fifties. Earlier in 2012, the Indian batter was awarded the Order of Australia, one of the country’s highest honours.

The MCG is currently hosting the penultimate Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.