Army’s retiring canine ‘Teena’ honoured by GOC

General Officer Commanding, Tiger Division of the Indian Army, on Thursday honoured the exemplary service of the retiring canine “Teena”, a highly skilled specialist in explosive detection.

Teena’s remarkable career has been marked by her unwavering dedication and expertise in detecting explosive materials. Her exceptional service has been a testament to her rigorous training and resilience.

Advertisement

Teena has been in Jammu & Kashmir for more than two years in her present assignment and has been part of various important events and operations providing critical support to the security forces.

Advertisement

As Teena retires from active duty, she leaves behind a legacy of bravery, loyalty, and selflessness. Her contributions to the security forces will never be forgotten, and she will always be remembered as a hero and a loyal companion, said defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Suneel Bartwal.