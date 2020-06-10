Union Law, Information Broadcasting and IT Minister Ravishankar Parsad on Wednesday congratulated Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for being adjudged as a ‘Best CM’ of the country by an independent agency.

“This speaks of the hard work and dedication Thakur is putting in for making Himachal Pradesh the Most Developed State of the country,” he said while addressing party workers through video conferencing.

He said the Corona pandemic has proved that the country was safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“15 countries of the world which were most affected by Corona, have a total population of 142 crore and as many as 4,04,396 deaths have been reported due to Corona. On the other hand, India has a population of 137 crore and till date has registered 7745 deaths due to Corona,” he added.