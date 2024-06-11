Ravi Shankar Prasad, Tarun Chugh to oversee election of next Arunachal CM

The BJP on Tuesday appointed its party leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh as the Central Observers for the election of BJP Legislative Party Leader in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to sources, Pema Khandu is likely to continue as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third straight term.

Soon after the BJP retained power for the third consecutive term with a thumping majority in the state Assembly polls on June 2, Khandu tendered his resignation from the CM’s post.

Accepting his resignation, Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik requested him to continue in office until the new government was formed.

The BJP on its own secured 46 seats — five more than the last elections (2019) — in the 60-member Assembly for which elections were held on April 19.

Of the 46 seats bagged by the BJP, 10 contestants including Chief Minister Khandu won unopposed.