Arunachal CM unveils reforms 3.0 for improved ease of living and doing business

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday unveiled his comprehensive Reforms 3.0 initiative aimed at improving the ease of living and doing business in the state.

Khandu detailed the initiative on the microblogging site X, stating, “By improving the ease of living and the ease of doing business, we wish to create a more conducive environment for citizens and enterprises. Transition to 100 per cent online government payments will streamline processes and reduce corruption.”

A major component of the Reforms 3.0 initiative is the creation of a comprehensive citizen data repository. “Creation of a golden repository of citizen data will facilitate better planning and service delivery,” Khandu explained. This repository is expected to significantly enhance the government’s ability to plan and execute development projects effectively.

To oversee and drive these ambitious reforms, the state government will establish the Institute for Transforming Arunachal.

“The establishment of the Institute for Transforming Arunachal will drive Reforms 3.0, overseeing the overhauling of administrative apparatus and making governance more efficient and responsive,” Khandu noted.

With a focus on district-level planning and enhanced service delivery, the initiative aims to ensure that the benefits of development reach every corner of the state.