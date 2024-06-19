Three NCP MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh extend support to Pema Khandu-led BJP government

A day after independent MLAs offered their unconditional support to the Pema Khandu-led BJP government, three NCP MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh also extended their support to the ruling party on Wednesday.

The MLAs —— Nikh Kamin, Likha Soni, and Toko Tatung —— handed over their letters of support during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his office.

Expressing his gratitude, Khandu acknowledged the importance of the alliance in fostering the state’s progress. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), Shri Nikh Kamin Ji, Shri Likha Soni Ji, and Shri Toko Tatung Ji, for their unconditional support to the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh. The MLAs handed over their letter of support during their call on,” Khandu posted on X.

“Your commitment and cooperation are greatly appreciated. Together, we will continue to work towards the development and prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh,” the Chief Minister added.

In the past two days, three independent candidates and two People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) members have also extended their support to the BJP government in the northeastern state.

The BJP had secured 46 seats in the 60-member assembly elections held on April 19 this year. The National People’s Party (NPP) won five seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) three, the People’s Party of Arunachal two, Congress one, and three independents also emerged victorious.

The NPP and NCP are constituent partners of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).