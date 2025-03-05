Ranya Rao, Kannada actress and DGP KR Rao’s step daughter, arrested for gold smuggling

Kannada actress and stepdaughter of DGP Dr K Ramachandra Rao, Ranya Rao, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai.

Known for her roles in films like ‘Maanikya’ and ‘Pataki’, the actress was taken into custody from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) in Bengaluru on the evening of March 3.

According to reports, the DRI had received inputs about the actress’ alleged involvement in the gold smuggling. After her flight landed at around 7 pm on March 3, the DRI took her into custody and recovered 14.8 kg of gold from her possession.

The huge quantity has raised concerns about a larger gold smuggling racket and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain further details.

Reacting to her arrest, BJP MLA Dr Bharath Shetty Y said, “If this is true and if the police were involved, then it is a complete misuse of power. The government should take stern action on this.”

However, the Karnataka government said that the law will take its own course irrespective of the accused being the stepdaughter of an IPS officer.

“…She is an accused for indulging in smuggling. The law will take its course, whether she is the DGP’s, the CM’s or the Prime Minister’s daughter…If there is any official nexus involved in this, it will come out in the investigation,” said Congress MLA and Legal Advisor to CM Karnataka, AS Ponnanna.