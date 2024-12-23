Ranthambhore tiger dead, body found with injury marks

A young tiger T 2309 found dead in the Aama Ghati area of ROPT range of the Ranthambore Tiger Project reserve on Monday.

According to Wildlife Department sources, the full grown adult big cat had injuries around the neck indicating a fight for territory with other tigers. However, the cause of the death will be known only after the receipt of the postmortem report.

The foresters have reported frequent movements of some influential tigers including T-120 alias Ganesh.

The postmortem of the animal was conducted by a specially constituted medical board in the presence of Chief Conservator of Forest of the Tiger Project Anoop KR and DCF Ramanand Bhakar.

This is the second death of a tiger in this world renowned tiger sanctuary in less than two months. Earlier, tiger T- 86 Chirico was killed allegedly by villagers following the death of a shepherd in attack by the big cat in forests adjoining the sanctuary.