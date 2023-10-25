Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren attends Ravan Dahan programme at Morabadi Ground

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren attended the Ravan Dahan programme at the Morabadi Ground on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Tuesday night.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra is a major Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar.

The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October. Vijayadashami celebrations include processions to a river or oceanfront that involve carrying clay statues of Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya, accompanied by music and chants, after which the images are immersed in the water for dissolution and farewell.

In other places, towering effigies of Ravana, symbolising evil, were burnt with fireworks, marking the triumph of good over evil.

The festival also starts the preparations for Diwali, the festival of lights which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.

